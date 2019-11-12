They Offered Us N1m At Gunpoint To Suspend FreeSowore Protest: Deji Adeyanju

by Valerie Oke
Deji Adeyanju
Deji Adeyanju

Activist Deji Adeyanju has accused the State Security Service of offering him a million Naira bribe at gunpoint to suspend his planned protest aimed at demanding the immediate release of Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters.

Adeyanju while leading several other protesters to the SSS headquarters in Abuja then went ahead to display the N1m cash he was allegedly offered by the security operatives.

The protest was carried out after Sowore was granted bail by the Federal High Court in his ongoing trial for alleged treason and defamation of President Muhammadu Buhari but yet to regain his freedom.

Watch the video below:

