Things Getting Out Of Hand, My Husband Can’t Handle It Alone – Aisha Buhari

by Eyitemi Majeed
Aisha and President Buhari
Aisha and President Buhari

The First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari, has lamented that things are getting out of hands in the country adding that her husband can not handle it alone.

Speaking at the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) General Assembly and National Executive Council (NEC) meeting which held at the National Mosque Abuja, with the theme; “Islam and National Development”, she further stated that vice-president Yemi Osinbajo and some ministers are also supposed to help arrest the situation.

“We should either fasten our seatbelts and do the needful or we will all regret it very soon because, at the rate things are going, things are getting completely out of hand.

The VP (Yemi Osinbajo) is here, some ministers are here, they are supposed to do justice to the situation. “People cannot afford potable water in this country while we have governors. Since this is the highest decision-making body of Islamic affairs, for those that are listening we should fear God, and we should know that one day, we will return to God and account for our deeds here on earth.”

 

