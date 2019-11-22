Third Term Agenda: I Won’t Be Needing Anybody’s Vote, Says Buhari

by Eyitemi Majeed
President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he would not be contesting for a third term in office because the constitution does not permit it adding that he is a respecter of the Nigerian constitution.

Speaking during a meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling APC at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Friday 22nd, November, he added aside his age, he would also not want to make a mistake.

His words:
“I said you should read the Constitution because I am not going to make a mistake. Besides the age, I am not going to contest for third term because I will go by the Constitution.

The Constitution says two-terms. I’m going to be frank here because I won’t be needing anybody’s vote”

