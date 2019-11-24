This World Is Just A Pot Of Beans – Actress, Anita Joseph

by Temitope Alabi
Anita Joseph, Uche Elendu
Actress Anita Joseph has taken to Instagram to call out her ‘best friend’ and colleague Uche Elendu.

According to Anita, she does not understand why Uche will be jealous of her.

Anita went on to reveal that Uche Elendu got mad after she decided on modelling for another hair brand.

Not stopping there, Anita stated that Uche is not liked by many because she enjoys picking fights with people, then went on to recount how she bought weaves and artificial eyelashes of over N1m from her ‘best friend’ and not once did she get any free.

