Thugs Attack Governor Seyi Makinde In Lokoja (Video)

Thugs believed to be working for the opposition in Kogi State invaded Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde’s Hotel in Lokoja ahead of Saturday’s gubernatorial election.

The invaders were however repelled by the security personnel of the governor.

In the video, an angry supporter was heard saying “the oppression is too much” severally.

The Kogi State governorship election comes up tomorrow the 16th of November 2019.

Seyi Makinde, other top PDP governors and party stakeholders are in Kogi state on a solidarity visit to support the election of Engr. Musa Wada of the PDP

Some of his guards were seen pulling out their pistols from beneath their belts in readiness for any eventuality.

Watch the video below: