Timi And Busola Dakolo’s Lawyers Are Incompetent – OAP N6

by Temitope Alabi
On-Air personality, N6, has shared his thoughts on the recent exoneration of Pastor Fatoyinbo who was accused by Busola Dakolo of raping her years ago.

Reacting, N6 stated that Timi and Busola Dakolo’s lawyers were either greedy or incompetent for them to have advised the couple to take up the case with Biodun Fatoyinbo.

N6 added that the case happened a long time ago to be legally credible and also that Busola had no physical evidence to buttress her allegations.

It was reported yesterday that the case was thrown out by an Abuja court.

 

