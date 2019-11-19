‘Timi Dakolo Did Not Delete Instagram Post’ – Kemi Olunloyo Announces

by Michael Isaac
Kemi Olunloyo
Nigerian Journalist Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has shed some light on the state of Timi Dakolo’s Instagram posts.

Following the dismissal of the case against Pastor Fatoyinbo, some people believed that Timi Dakolo took down some of his Instagram post that addressed the rape allegations they filed against the pastor.

While many people believed that he did that to lie low, the journalist has now shed light on the matter.

Reacting to that, she has said that Timi Dakolo only archived his posts and not deleted them.

See Photo Here:

Kemi Olunloyo
Kemi’s Instagram Post
