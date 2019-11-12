Tithing Is An Old Expired Jewish Practice – Daddy Freeze

Media personality, Daddy Freeze has again taken to social media to share his wisdom on paying of tithe.

Replying to a social media follower on the act of paying tithe, Freeze stated that it is an old expired Jewish practice and according to that law, anyone who does pay tithes will have to eat it.

“Dear @dessyhandsum tithing is an old expired Jewish practice and if you were to pay it according to that law, you would be required to eat it! Read the Bible verse below and confirm if indeed your bible requires you to eat your tithe and use it to buy alcohol to drink 🍺 ! it’s a clear biblical instruction. That was how tithes were paid.

“You must set aside a tithe of your crops—one-tenth of all the crops you harvest each year. 23Bring this tithe to the designated place of worship—the place the LORD your God chooses for his name to be honored—and eat it there in his presence.

“This applies to your tithes of grain, new wine, olive oil, and the firstborn males of your flocks and herds. Doing this will teach you always to fear the LORD your God. [24]

“Now when the LORD your God blesses you with a good harvest, the place of worship he chooses for his name to be honored might be too far for you to bring the tithe. [25] If so, you may sell the tithe portion of your crops and herds, put the money in a pouch, and go to the place the LORD your God has chosen. [26] When you arrive, you may use the money to buy any kind of food you want—cattle, sheep, goats, wine, or other alcoholic drink.

“Then feast there in the presence of the LORD your God and celebrate with your household. [27] And do not neglect the Levites in your town, for they will receive no allotment of land among you.

