Tiwa Savage Goes Braless In New Stunning Photo

She is a stunner, no doubt about this.

Singer and mom of one Tiwa Savage had jaws dropping after she took to her IG page to share a sexy new image of herself.

Tiwa in this new photo went braless under her denim jacket. The singer paired her denim top with matching denim pants.

For hair, she had her hair made into box braids and finished off with hoop earrings and some rings. Tiwa captioned the photo;