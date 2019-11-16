‘Tiwa Savage Is Still My Wife, Says Teebillz

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Teebillz has hinted that he is still legally married to Afro-music singer Tiwa Savage.

Teebillz who used to be Tiwa’s manger married the artist few years after bringing her to the limelight.

Following a marriage issue, the duo separated and many fans have speculated that they are already divorced.

He has clarified now that he is still legally married to the singer.

This followed after a fan called her his baby mama in a recent post.

He hinted that there is a difference because Tiwa Savage is still his wife as they are yet to finish the legal process of their divorce.

See Post Here: