‘Tiwa Savage Is Still My Wife, Says Teebillz

Popular Nigerian talent manager, Teebillz has hinted that he is still legally married to Afro-music singer Tiwa Savage.
Teebillz who used to be Tiwa’s manger married the artist few years after bringing her to the limelight.
Following a marriage issue, the duo separated and many fans have speculated that they are already divorced.
READ ALSO – TeeBillz Reacts To Tacha’s New Endorsement Deal
He has clarified now that he is still legally married to the singer.
This followed after a fan called her his baby mama in a recent post.
He hinted that there is a difference because Tiwa Savage is still his wife as they are yet to finish the legal process of their divorce.
See Post Here: