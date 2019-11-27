Tiwa Savage Mourns As She Loses Personal Assistant

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nigerian Singer and songwriter, Tiwa Savage has announced the passing of her personal assistant, Thompson in a recent post shared on her Instagram page.

Paying tribute to the deceased, the populae singer expressed that she doesn’t know how to handle the loss.

Also Read: AFRIMA2019: Tiwa Savage Coasts Home With Best Female Act In West Africa

Many Nigerian celebrities and followers  have taken to the comment section of her post to mourn the young man, with some expressing shock over the untimely loss of the young chap.

See posts below:

Comments
