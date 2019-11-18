Tiwa Savage Shares Bum Side Photos In After-Party Look (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Tiwa Savage
Afro Music Singer Tiwa Savage

Afro-music sensation Tiwa Savage has shared a photo on her Instagram which has teased fans on just how beautiful her body is.

The photo which she described as her after-party look showed the singer walking while the shot was taken.

The singer went further to share the photo on Instagram as she gave credits where it was needed.

The photo showed a side of Tiwa Savage’s bum in her beautiful outfit that she wore to a party.

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “After Party look- @estebancortazarofficial. Shoes @chloe.”

See The Photo Here:

Tiwa Savage
Tiwa’s Post
