Tiwa Savage Shows Her Dance Skills In Skimpy Outfit (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Tiwa Savage
Nigerian Singer Tiwa Savage

Afro music artiste, Tiwa Savage is serving hot spice in this new video of her showing off her dance skills.

The artiste who just concluded her radio tour for her latest single ’49:99′, has been spotted dancing and showing off just how well she can do it.

In this video, the artiste dances all the way as she shows her sexiness in her body and her dance moves.

Watch The Video:

tiwa savage
