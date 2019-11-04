Toke Makinwa Celebrates 35th Birthday With Beautiful Photos

Toke Makinwa turned a year older on Sunday, and she has taken to social media to share stunning new images of herself.
The OAP wowed in a mono strap figure-hugging gold dress that clung to her curves, for her birthday shoot.
Toke matched her dress with a gold headband and finished off with a gold bracelet and simple gold studs.
She captioned one of the photos;
“I solemnly swear to live my best life like it’s GOLDEN.”
She captioned a second photo;
“A queen was born today? Tell this girl I am so proud of her.”