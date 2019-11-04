Toke Makinwa Celebrates 35th Birthday With Beautiful Photos

Toke Makinwa turned a year older on Sunday, and she has taken to social media to share stunning new images of herself.

The OAP wowed in a mono strap figure-hugging gold dress that clung to her curves, for her birthday shoot.

Read Also: Halloween: Toke Makinwa Rocks ‘Maleficent Mistress Of Evil’ Costume

Toke matched her dress with a gold headband and finished off with a gold bracelet and simple gold studs.

She captioned one of the photos;

“I solemnly swear to live my best life like it’s GOLDEN.”

She captioned a second photo;

“A queen was born today? Tell this girl I am so proud of her.”