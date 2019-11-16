Toke Makinwa Shares Bikini Photos

by Michael Isaac
Toke Makinwa
Nigerian OAP Toke Makinwa

Popular Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa has shared hot dripping photos of herself.

The socialite who is known to share moments with her fans and followers took to Instagram to share the new photos of herself in a bikini.

While sharing the photo, she also wrote a caption to express just how she felt.

READ ALSO – Toke Makinwa Excited As Naira Marley Surprises Her During Her Birthday Bash (VIDEO)

The bikini picture which showed just how beautiful her body is also teased her fans with a show of her cleavage and nipple.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: “I am a whole mood.”

See The Photo Here:

Toke Makinwa
Toke’s Instagram Post
Tags from the story
Toke Makinwa
0

You may also like

Daughters of billionaire, Indimi at war as one sets to wed the other’s ex

Shakespeare Was Probably High On Drugs When He Wrote His Works.. – Research Claims

Wizkid’s First Babymama, Shola Ogudu Spotted Twerking In A Club (Video)

Oritsefemi, Olumix celebrate Shetade Images with ‘Bamishe’

‘My experience with post-natal depression’ – Nigerian blogger, Emeh Achanga writes.

Blogger Noble Igwe Blasted By Followers Over His Father’s Alleged Mud House In The Village, Anambra (Photos)

“Apologize To Pastors Or Die By Lightning” – Prophetess Warns Singer, Shatta Wale (Video)

The Industry will not be happy if I speak about the issue I had with Tekno – Sunday Are

Bobrisky Calls Out Bisi Alimi For Trashing His Opinion On Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *