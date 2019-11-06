Toke Makinwa Wows In Sexy White See-Through Pant (Photos)

by Michael Isaac
Toke Makinwa
OAP Toke

Nigerian OAP and Socialite, Toke Makinwa has shared a photo of her rocking a white see-through pant.

The OAP who recently celebrated her birthday has stirred mixed reactions on her Instagram.

The 35-year-old socialite, who took to Instagram to share these photos, is currently enjoying her time away in South Africa.

Makinwa shared the suggestive photos with a teasing caption: In one of the two-fold photos, she wrote: “Whatchu looking at?…”

See The Photos Here:

Toke Makinwa
Nigerian Socialite Toke Makinwa
Toke Makinwa
Nigerian Socialite Toke Makinwa

 

