Tokyo2020: Nigeria U-23 Stumble Against Cote D’ivoire

The 2019 U-23 African Cup of Nations opening Group B tie between champions Nigeria and Ivory Coast, kicked on a sour note for the Olympic Eagles.

Nigeria slugged it out with her West African rivals Cote d’Ivoire in Saturday’s Africa U23 Cup of Nations Group B fixture.

The Olympic Eagles were headed for an unentertaining draw until the 70th minute, when centre back, Ndah conceded a penalty kick and earned himself a second yellow card.

Ivorian fullback, Gnaka stepped up to convert the following penalty kick and condemned the defending champions to an opening match defeat.