Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Kicked Out Of Event In Dubai (Video)

Popular Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh and her best friend, cross-dresser Bobrisky have been allegedly bounced at an event in Dubai.

In a video shared on the Internet, the ladies were seen in a crowd of people as they both cluster to find each other.

From the video shared, Bobrisky was calling out to Tonto as he screamed ‘I’m here, let’s go’

Another source revealed that they were only asked to leave the event because they are not a couple as the event was for only couples.

