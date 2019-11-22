Tonto Dikeh Clears The Air, Says ‘Linda Ikeji Is Not My Friend’

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has cleared bloggers on the status of her relationship with Linda Ikeji.

The actress who addressed other issues in her Instagram post pointed out clearly that she is not friends with media entrepreneur, Linda Ikeji.

Addressing people who beg her for money, she said the money is hers and hers to give or not.

READ ALSO – Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Kicked Out Of Event In Dubai (Video)

Tonto also addressed media houses that carry false information about her as she hinted that she would be addressing the issue soon.

See Her Post Here: