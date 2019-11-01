Tonto Dikeh Condemns Beating Of Fake Beggar Exposed In Lagos

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has expressed her irritation over the violent treatment of a fake beggar caught in Lagos.

The man, pretending to be an accident victim, was exposed when a good samaritan offered to take him to the hospital to treat his wounds but he declined.

Further investigation showed that his bandaged limbs were just for show and nothing was wrong with him

The fake beggar was severely beaten after he was exposed and the video was shared online.

Tonto Dikeh, on seeing the video, dropped her comment, saying we are all animals in Nigeria.

She wrote: “But why beat him… we are just animals in this country, hand him over to the police… two weeks ago a video of the same thing but on an American beggar surfaced, the video crew never beat her nor touch her…”

