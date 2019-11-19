Tonto Dikeh Creates New Instagram Account, Says She Forgot Her Password In Nigeria

by Temitope Alabi

 

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh has again taken to social media to give her fans an update about her wellbeing.

The actress made headlines after it news emerged that she was allegedly arrested and deported from Dubai for attacking a guard at the One Africa Music Fest.

Using Bobrisky’s phone, the mom of one revealed why she is yet to post on her page, saying she forgot her password in Nigeria and thus would need to create a new page for herself.

