Tonto Dikeh Exposed For Lying That Timi Frank Bought Her A Diamond Wristwatch

by Temitope Alabi
Tonto Dikeh, Timi Frank
Tonto Dikeh, Timi Frank

 

These are definitely not the best times for actress Tonto Dikeh who has again found herself in another mess.

Just hours after it was revealed that she was being held in Dubai after she assaulted a guard at the One Africa Music Fest, the mom of one has been caught in another lie.

Recall Tonto posted a photo on Friday of herself with politician Timi Frank while holding up a watch and claiming he had gifted her the watch as well as an apartment in Dubai.

Read Also:I Was Not Deported From Dubai – Tonto Dikeh Speaks (Video)

A source close to the politician has alleged that Tonto lied about that he did not gift Dikeh a luxury watch or an apartment but that she took his watch, as reported by Kemifilani.

Timi Frank also allegedly revealed that Tonto took the items and posted them claiming he had gifted her without asking him first.

Insiders said; “Timi that has been laying low in Dubai has been pulled out by Tonto…He does not have any apartment to himself, talk less of gifting Tonto’s son one..it is not true and he is very upset about the publicity and attention the post brought him..His phone did not stop ringing.”

 

Tags from the story
Dubai, Timi Frank, tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

P-Square Makes First Public Appearance After Split Rumors

Azuka Ogujiuba Writes About D’banj Living On Rented Property, His Latest Show And Love For Foreigners

[Photos]: Nigerian singer allegedly beats girlfriend into a pulp for coming home late

[Photos]: Nigerian singer, Dellayor allegedly beats girlfriend to a pulp for coming home late

I regret not being a graduate – Reminisce

Music Entertainer, Patoranking

Patoranking reveals shocking past, advises youngsters

Ace Producer, Swizz Beatz Endorses Wizkid’s ‘Joy’ Album On Instagram

PHOTOS: Davido Once Again Takes a Hit at Waconzy, Also Says He’ll Give Away N1m On His Birthday

Social media users react as man grabs fiancee’s backside in pre-Wedding photo

Rapper M.I Announces #ChairmanGiveAway Marathon + Premieres Chairman Video

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *