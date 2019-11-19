Tonto Dikeh Exposed For Lying That Timi Frank Bought Her A Diamond Wristwatch

These are definitely not the best times for actress Tonto Dikeh who has again found herself in another mess.

Just hours after it was revealed that she was being held in Dubai after she assaulted a guard at the One Africa Music Fest, the mom of one has been caught in another lie.

Recall Tonto posted a photo on Friday of herself with politician Timi Frank while holding up a watch and claiming he had gifted her the watch as well as an apartment in Dubai.

A source close to the politician has alleged that Tonto lied about that he did not gift Dikeh a luxury watch or an apartment but that she took his watch, as reported by Kemifilani.

Timi Frank also allegedly revealed that Tonto took the items and posted them claiming he had gifted her without asking him first.

Insiders said; “Timi that has been laying low in Dubai has been pulled out by Tonto…He does not have any apartment to himself, talk less of gifting Tonto’s son one..it is not true and he is very upset about the publicity and attention the post brought him..His phone did not stop ringing.”