Tonto Dikeh Reacts As Fans Address Her As ‘King Tonto’ In Dubai

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has shared a hilarious photo of what her fans did when she recently travelled in Dubai.

The actress, who had countlessly implored her fans to address her as King, had a taste of what that means as she was welcomed into the beautiful city of Dubai.

Sharing a photo on Instagram, the actress showed how an excited fan welcomed her and addressed her as ‘Mr.’ the title given to males.

The man wrote: “Welcome to Dubai, Mr. King Tonto Dikeh.”

Sharing the photo and reacting to it, she wrote: “I die HERE 🥵🥵🥵 Mr King Tonto 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

My sugar daddy is too extra”

See The Photo Here: