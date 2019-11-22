Tonto Dikeh Secures Luxurious Home In Dubai (Photos)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh took to her Instagram page to announce that she has become an owner of a luxury home in Dubai.

Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

The actress has been in the Arab country for some days now and she has courted controversy during her stay in the tourist nation.

However, this time around, the actress is making the news for the right reason as she secured an apartment at the world tallest building in Dubai.

See pictures below:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s post
