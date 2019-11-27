Tonto Dikeh Shares Message A Scammer Sent To Her Cousin Claiming It Was Her

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has shared the message a scammer sent to his cousin while pretending to be the actress.

According to the actress, the scammer didn’t know that he was contacting her cousin.

However, during the course of the chat, the cousin told the scammer that he is the actress’s cousin and that was when the bubbles busted.

See what she posted below:

It was a bad day for this scammer as he met MY BLOOD COUSIN TO SCAM HIM AS ME..
I weak!!!
Brother you rude up guan @effizzee 🤣🤣😂😂😂
#PLS GUYS BE CAREFUL OUT THERE
#I WILL NEVER BEG YOU FOR MONEY
#IF MY FOUNDATION NEEDS YOUR HELP, WE WILL ALWAYS BE FURTHER ENOUGH TO POST IT VIA OUR MAIN PAGES…
#THE COUNTRY IS TOO HARD TO LET SCAMMERS RIP YOU OFF YOUR HARD EARN MONEY
#PLS STAY GUARDED

 

