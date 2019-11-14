Tonto Dikeh Shares Photo Of Lady Who Looks Like Mr Ibu (Photo)

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh in a recent update on Instagram shared a female lookalike of popular Nollywood comic actor, Mr Ibu.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the photo which has also gotten some reactions.

The actress also caption the photo ‘Uncle, I knew you were special, #Huncle Risky.’ as he tagged the actor.

READ ALSO – N5b Donation: I Wonder What My Father Was Doing When Dangote Was Becoming Rich – Tonto Dikeh

Following his post, he tagged the popular Nollywood actor, Mr. Ibu.

See The Photo Here:

Tonto Dikeh
Nollywood Actress Shares Photo Of Mr. Ibu’s Lookalike
Tags from the story
tonto dikeh
0

You may also like

BBNaija 2018: Why I’ll choose to date Leo over Tobi – Alex

BBNaija 2018: Why I’ll choose to date Leo over Tobi – Alex

Domestic violence: Karma will catch up with you – Actress Juliet Ibrahim tells Empress Njamah

Meet Megalyn Echikunwoke, The Nigerian Lady Dating American Star, Chris Rock [Photo]

BBNaija,Mercy bares bum

#BBNaija 2019: Omashola Slaps Mercy’s Butt After Night Party (Video)

2Baba’s baby mama, Sumbo Adeoye and husband welcome their first child

“I’m Not Sure I Want To Get Married Because Of Girls These Days”- Nigerian Rapper Dremo

Bobrisky Compensates Tacha With 1M Naira, More Goodies

“I’m looking for someone that truly and genuinely has true feelings for me” – Falz Says

Five movies that ‘ll make Moji Olaiya unforgettable

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *