Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Expose Blogger Begging Her For Money

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to threaten a particular blogger allegedly writing fake news about her.

According to the actress, the blogger is pushing fake news against her because she refused to give the blogger money when she begged for it.

Also Read: Tonto Dikeh, Bobrisky Kicked Out Of Event In Dubai (Video)

The actress pointed out that asides the money part, it seems the unidentified person is punishing her for working with celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji.

The actress also took a swipe at the media in Nigeria in her rant.

See her post below: