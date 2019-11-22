Tonto Dikeh Threatens To Expose Blogger Begging Her For Money

by Olayemi Oladotun

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her Instagram page to threaten a particular blogger allegedly writing fake news about her.

Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

According to the actress, the blogger is pushing fake news against her because she refused to give the blogger money when she begged for it.

The actress pointed out that asides the money part, it seems the unidentified person is punishing her for working with celebrity blogger, Linda Ikeji.

The actress also took a swipe at the media in Nigeria in her rant.

See her post below:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh’s Instagram post
