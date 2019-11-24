Tonto Dikeh Wishes Bobrisky Good Luck On Surgical Proceedure

by Michael Isaac
Tonto Dikeh
Actress Tonto Dikeh

Popular Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has wished her best friend Bobrisky good luck for his surgery.

The actress who took to Instagram shared a video that she captioned with good wishes for her friend.

Recall that it was earlier today that Bobrisky shared a video that he was about to undergo a surgical process.

Sharing the same video, the actress had nothing but good wishes for her friend.

Also, many Nigerians have attacked the cross-dresser as they tagged the information he shared as ‘Audio Surgery’

Bobrisky who didn’t say why he was going under the knife only prayed to be safe and called for good wishes.

See Her Post Here:

Tonto Dikeh
Tonto’s Post

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram

GOODLUCK @bobrisky222

A post shared by KING-Tonto Dikeh (@tontolet) on

