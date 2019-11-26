Top Betting Sites In Nigeria

Greenbet.ng offers you a rating of the best bookmakers in Nigeria, accepting sports bets on the Internet. Each bookmaker has an impeccable reputation among professional betters and offers high odds, convenient means of depositing and withdrawing money, interesting promotions and bonuses, round-the-clock support. The list includes only proven and reliable online bookmaker sites.

Read the full list of online bookmakers in Nigeria with a description of their pros and cons, bonus offers, mobile applications on https://greenbet.ng.

Bookmaker evaluation criteria:

quality odds and bookmaker margin;

the availability of bonuses and loyalty programs;

availability of mobile products;

evaluation of support services;

availability of broadcasts of sports events;

fast and reliable payments;

a wide list of methods for depositing and withdrawing funds.

Bet9ja

Bet9ja covers all major games the world over. Its greatest market is soccer and tennis, where they spread most of diversions and European association.The sportsbook offers live beting just as risk post beting for soccer.

The Bet9ja site professes to offer upwards of 10,000 beting openings on some random day, which is straight up there with the world’s biggest universal bookmakers.Bet9ja offers 100% deposit bonus on New clients.

Bet9ja offers a broad scope of its Customer Service alternatives which are open as the day progressed. Aside from conventional methods for client support, it has a functioning Social Media nearness by means of Facebook and Twitter.

1xBet

1XBET Bookmaker is a company with a welcome bonus, 1XBET mobile app for iOS and Android and a huge line that includes e-sports and non-sports markets. Bookmaker 1XBET Nigeria rightfully takes one of the first places in the ranking of bookmakers.

On a typical Friday or Saturday evening, for instance, there will be over 200 live betting opportunities available, with about 33% of them being streamed live.

The 1XBET platform is just the best place to place a bet. They are registered with the Lagos state lotteries board, the website is user-friendly and offers a handful of sports games and other trending games that you can easily place a bet on and win.

NaijaBet

NaijaBet is another moderately new participant to the African betting industry having begun their exercises in Nigeria in 2016. The site is an administration offered by NaijaBet Limited

NaijaBet provides an android mobile app for its users to make use of which can be downloaded straight from the Homepage of the site.

Naijabet has extraordinary Customer Support. However, the main thing missing so far is the Live Chat Feature.

Surebet247

Surebet247, was licensed and authorized by the Lagos State Lotteries Board. The bookmaker’s central command is as of now in Lagos, Nigeria.

There are a lot of games to wager on at Surebet247, including Football, Cricket, basketball, Tennis, Snooker, Rugby, Volleyball, Ice Hockey, American games and wager on non-games.

The bookie offers users the likelihood of betting on cell phones, before kickoff, and after kick-off. Live betting is consistent over all devices and punters can include a few selections to the same betting slip.

Betway

Betway have speedy made a name for themselves inside the sports activities betting industry. The Bookmaker was licensed by the Lagos State Government and National Government of Nigeria.

On your first deposit at Betway, bookmakers give you a 50% up to ₦20,000 awarded as a Free Bet.

The Betway MOBILE application can be utilized for both Android and iOS gadgets by downloading the application in the gadget’s particular application stores. Beside that, you may likewise get to the mobile version of the site.