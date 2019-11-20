Tottenham Sack Coach, Appoints Jose Mourinho With Immediate Effect

by Eyitemi Majeed
Jose Mourinho
Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures towards the public at the end of the UEFA Champions League group H football match Juventus vs Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin on November 7, 2018.

English side, Tottenham, have parted ways with their Spanish manager, Mauricio Pochetino, following their dismal performance in the current domestic campaign.

The Spurs are winless in their last 12 matches in the domestic league campaign and as such sit 14th on their league table.

However, the club has announced Portuguese, Jose Mourinho, as their new manager in a deal expected to last till 2023.

Mourinho while confirming the new deal said;

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said in a club statement.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

