Tottenham Sack Coach, Appoints Jose Mourinho With Immediate Effect

English side, Tottenham, have parted ways with their Spanish manager, Mauricio Pochetino, following their dismal performance in the current domestic campaign.

The Spurs are winless in their last 12 matches in the domestic league campaign and as such sit 14th on their league table.

However, the club has announced Portuguese, Jose Mourinho, as their new manager in a deal expected to last till 2023.

Read Also: TRANSFER RUMOUR: Jose Mourinho Expects Chelsea’s Eden Hazard To Leave For Real Madrid

Mourinho while confirming the new deal said;

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” Mourinho said in a club statement.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”