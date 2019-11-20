Tottenham Signs Jose Mourinho As New Coach

by Olayemi Oladotun

Tottenham Hotspur has announced that Portugese, Jose Mourinho will take charge of the club from now till 2023.

Jose Mourinho
Tottenham Hotspur’s new coach, Jose Mourinho

The English club sacked former coach, Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday after a poor start to the season that left the London club 14th on the premier league table.

Mauricio Pochettino coached the club for five years and the half and he led to a champions league final.

The Portugese who has been out of job since being sacked December 2018 by Manchester United signed a four year deal with the North London club.

