Toyin Abraham Defends Nkechi Blessing After She Was Exposed For Sleeping With Adeniyi Johnson

Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham has taken to her IG page to defend Nkechi Blessing after a report surfaced that the latter slept with her ex-husband Adeniyi Johnson while they were married.

Taking to her IG page, the new mom wrote;

“We can’t always control the people or circumstances in our lives, but we can always change our reactions towards them. Even at your best, someone will always have something negative to say.

“Critics have become absurd just because people now do it for fun. And most of them try to expose what’s wrong about you because they can’t handle what’s right about you. Forgetting everybody is fighting their own unique war. Just focus on who you are and don’t entertain any negativity directed at you by others.

“People have a right to their opinion and you have a right to ignore it. Accept criticism if you think it’s reasonable, as it takes both sun and rain for a flower to grow, however, do not get distracted by the critics of people who don’t know how to cook but tells you your food needs salt. Refuse to open your mind to other people’s trash.

“When people throw you stones, it’s because you’re loaded with fruits. So, throw them your fruits so the seeds of yourself may inspire them to change their ways. The less you respond to negative people, the more peaceful your life will become. IGNORE NEGATIVITIES TILL THEY FADE AWAY!”