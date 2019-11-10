Toyin Abraham, Husband Step Out In Style (Video)

Actress and new mum, Toyin Abraham and husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi looked cute together as they stepped out together for an event.

The couple attended an Owambe alongside movie producer Kunle Afod and wife and other colleagues in the movie industry.

Also Read: Fan Educates Toyin Abraham On Right Stroller For Her Baby (Photo)

Toyin Abraham and Kolawole Ajeyemi welcomed their son Ire, a few months ago shortly after their wedding introduction.

The celebrity couple have been the darling of the media since they announced their engagement to each other.

Watch the video below: