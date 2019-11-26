Toyin Abraham, Husband Tickle Themselves In The Kitchen (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham and her husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi are enjoying their relationship and parenting.

Toyin Abraham and fiance, Kolawole Ajeyemi
Nollywood couple, Toyin Abraham and fiance, Kolawole Ajeyemi

The celebrity couple have been seen at different public functions since their engagement was announced and the arrival of their son, Ire.

This time around, the video shows the couple enjoying each other’s company in the kitchen.

Mother of one, Toyin Abraham and her husband were seen in the kitchen tickling themselves as she cooked. Love is indeed sweet.

Watch the video below:

