Transgender, James Brown Slaps Young Man For Calling Him Gay

by Temitope Alabi
James Brown
Nigerian Cross-dresser James Brown

Nigerian cross-dresser and social media sensation James Brown assaulted a young man a couple of hours ago.

According to the video which has since begun to trend, the young man reportedly called James gay which irked him causing the latter to slap him.

Taking to his address what he did, James said he got angry when the man called him gay in the mall and he for one does not like to be called gay adding that being feminine is not a crime.

Watch the video below;

 

