Transgender, James Brown Slaps Young Man For Calling Him Gay

Nigerian cross-dresser and social media sensation James Brown assaulted a young man a couple of hours ago.

According to the video which has since begun to trend, the young man reportedly called James gay which irked him causing the latter to slap him.

Read Also: Crossdresser James Brown Mocks Nigerian Court For Adjourning Homosexuality Case Against Him

Taking to his address what he did, James said he got angry when the man called him gay in the mall and he for one does not like to be called gay adding that being feminine is not a crime.

Watch the video below;