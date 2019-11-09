Tribalism Is Nigeria’s Biggest Ailment — Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, a former presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP, has said that the country suffers many ills but tribalism ails Nigeria the most.
Moghalu who was speaking via a tweet on his Twitter handle on Saturday, attributed many ills to what hinder Nigeria’s progress and development.
According to him, its not easy o figure out which it is – from corruption to incompetent economic management to tribalism but finally gave tribalism the crown.
He said the country needs nationalists with a real world view and no ruling out restructuring.
He tweeted: Nigeria suffers many ills, and it’s not easy to be sure what ails us most. Tribalism? Corruption? Incompetent economic management? All true. But tribalism is the worst! Nationalists with a real worldview are needed. Restructuring is imperative!
Tribalism has made Nigerians like crabs in a basket, all trying to pull the other down so that none may escape the basket. Result: poverty and lack of progress for all. Restructuring is the only solution so that no tribes can oppress others and we can all have space to progress.
— Kingsley Moghalu (@MoghaluKingsley) November 9, 2019