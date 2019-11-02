TV Presenter Dares Willie XO To Do Face Transplant For Looking Like R. Kelly (Video)

by Michael Isaac
Willie XO
Nigerian Artiste Willie XO

A Nigerian TV presenter has called on fans of popular Nigerian artist and boxer, Willie XO, to keep trolling him for his looks.

The artist, who has been compared by looks to be Nigerian R. Kelly, lamented earlier that he may just do a facial transplant if fans keep tagging him as R. Kelly’s lookalike.

The presenter, who was of the opinion that it doesn’t necessarily mean the ‘bad part’ R. Kelly is known for, called on fans to keep trolling him.

READ ALSO – Willie XO Shares Update On Rap Battle Between M.I, Vector

She went on to dare him to change his face if the troll is getting too much for him.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B4X4f91HzIH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Tags from the story
R. Kelly, Willie XO
0

You may also like

My Administration Will Not Prosecute Anyone For Embessling Public Funds Until We Find Verifiable Evidences – Buhari

Police arrest two men for raping a teenage at Gun point

Mom Who Fought Facebook To Inherit Dead Daughter’s Account Defeats Them In Court

Soldiers Make An Impatient Driver Sweep The Roadside After Driving Past Checkpoint (Video)

You can mislead Buhari, but not us – Omokri fires shots at Keyamo

Deputy superintendent of prison nabbed for alleged robbery

230 Nigerians Stranded in Russia to Return Today

Daddy Freeze

‘You Are Insensitive’ – Daddy Freeze Calls Out Adeboye

Family of murdered driver demands justice

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *