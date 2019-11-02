TV Presenter Dares Willie XO To Do Face Transplant For Looking Like R. Kelly (Video)

A Nigerian TV presenter has called on fans of popular Nigerian artist and boxer, Willie XO, to keep trolling him for his looks.

The artist, who has been compared by looks to be Nigerian R. Kelly, lamented earlier that he may just do a facial transplant if fans keep tagging him as R. Kelly’s lookalike.

The presenter, who was of the opinion that it doesn’t necessarily mean the ‘bad part’ R. Kelly is known for, called on fans to keep trolling him.

READ ALSO – Willie XO Shares Update On Rap Battle Between M.I, Vector

She went on to dare him to change his face if the troll is getting too much for him.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B4X4f91HzIH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link