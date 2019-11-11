Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Dances Soapy In Lagos (Video)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Jack Dorsey, the chief executive officer of popular social media platform, Twitter is currently enjoying his time in Nigeria.

Jack Dorsey
Twitter boss, Jack Dorsey

The tech guru, who has been in Nigeria for the past few days, has made headlines for various reasons and this time around, it is for his dancing skills.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, the American can be seen grooving to the “soapy” song of popular Nigerian rapper, Naira Marley.

The attempt to learn this dance step has warmed a lot of hearts on social media.

Watch the video below:

