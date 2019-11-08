Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, Follows Reality Star, Tacha (Photo)

by Olayemi Oladotun

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tacha is still basking from the euphoria of her time on the reality TV show.

BBNaija's Tacha
The reality star enjoys a massive following on social media despite the fact that she was disqualified from the show for physically assaulting a fellow housemate.

The founder of social media platform, Twitter, Jack Dorsey, who is currently in Nigeria followed the reality star on the app and her fans her enjoying it.

See pictures below:

Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey follows Tacha

