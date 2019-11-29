Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Says He’ll Be Relocating To Africa For Three Months

by Michael Isaac
Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey

Tech giant CEO, Jack Dorsey has revealed that he will be relocating to Africa for three months.

The 43-year-old tech entrepreneur was in Ethiopia this week, as part of a month-long tour across the continent that he tweeted he was making in October. He had earlier hinted that he would be meeting with entrepreneurs in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Dorsey is known for his world travels and sometimes-eccentric practices.

READ ALSO – Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Dances Soapy In Lagos (Video)

Taking to Twitter, he hinted that he will be in Africa for a while.

According to him: “Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020”

See His Post Here:

Jack Dorsey
Twitter CEO, Jack’s Post
Tags from the story
africa, Jack Dorsey, twitter
0

You may also like

Facebook user shows off his 145 year-old grandpa

Niger Delta withdraws ultimatum to Nigerian government ( Find out the reason )

Meet These 5 Prominent People Who Were Born In Kaduna

Meet The Nigerian senator who allegedly does nothing but sleep in the red chambers???

Herdsmen attack Godogodo commumity

Monarch calls for peace between farmers and herdsmen

SEE The 5 Things Femi Adesina’s Christmas Tweet Shows

Bauchi Police parades suspected armed robbers who shot dead a bus conductor

Police breaks silence over viral video of officers shooting at truck in Ogun State

Nigerian Teacher Set To Marry His Ex-Student (Read Details)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *