Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey Says He’ll Be Relocating To Africa For Three Months

Tech giant CEO, Jack Dorsey has revealed that he will be relocating to Africa for three months.

The 43-year-old tech entrepreneur was in Ethiopia this week, as part of a month-long tour across the continent that he tweeted he was making in October. He had earlier hinted that he would be meeting with entrepreneurs in Ethiopia, Ghana, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Dorsey is known for his world travels and sometimes-eccentric practices.

Taking to Twitter, he hinted that he will be in Africa for a while.

According to him: “Sad to be leaving the continent…for now. Africa will define the future (especially the bitcoin one!). Not sure where yet, but I’ll be living here for 3-6 months mid 2020”

See His Post Here: