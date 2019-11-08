Twitter CEO, Jack Dorsey, Speaks Yoruba After Arriving Lagos (VIDEO)

Jack Dorsey, the founder, and CEO of micro-blogging platform, Twitter, is currently in Nigeria as a part of his scheduled visit to Africa which is expected to last the whole of November.

The entrepreneur was then hosted to a sumptuous lunch by some social media commentators such as Dr. Joe Abah, Toolz of Beat Fm among others.

While in their gathering, he attempted to speak a few Yoruba words which got his hosts laughing out loud.

Watch the video below: