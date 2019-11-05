Twitter User Warns Female Residents In Lekki Against Using Water To Wash Their Private Part

by Michael Isaac

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to warn other ladies about the water from the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The lady, identified as ‘Rene The Leader’, took to Twitter to share a sad story of how the water causes infection known as ‘thrush’.

Thrush, which is a common fungal infection, affects ladies and can be gotten from the use of unclean water.

READ ALSO – Police Arrests Two While Trying To Dump Dead Lady Along Lekki-Epe Expressway (VIDEO)

The lady warned other Lekki residents not to use the water which she said has caused infection to a few of her friends already.

She also hinted that she may just be the next in line to get infected.

See Her Post Here:

Lekki water
Lady Warns Against Use Of Lekki Water
Tags from the story
lekki, thrush
0

You may also like

FG Alerts Parents To Existence Of ISIS Indoctrination Mobile App Targeting Children

Boko Haram IED Kills 4 Soldiers, Injures 16 Others In Borno – Army

Boko Haram Leader Threatens To Attack JTF, Journalists For “Telling Lies”

Eni Declares Force Majeure After Pipeline Attack

Jigawa To Conduct Council Polls Feb.13, 2016

Beware of Ngozi Okonjo Iweala; Jonathan Warned

48 Shops Razed In Gombe Market Fire

We’re Not Part Of Avengers, Ex-Militant Group Tells FG

Genocidal Attacks Against Ijaw People Ongoing – IYC

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *