Twitter User Warns Female Residents In Lekki Against Using Water To Wash Their Private Part

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to warn other ladies about the water from the Lekki area of Lagos State.

The lady, identified as ‘Rene The Leader’, took to Twitter to share a sad story of how the water causes infection known as ‘thrush’.

Thrush, which is a common fungal infection, affects ladies and can be gotten from the use of unclean water.

READ ALSO – Police Arrests Two While Trying To Dump Dead Lady Along Lekki-Epe Expressway (VIDEO)

The lady warned other Lekki residents not to use the water which she said has caused infection to a few of her friends already.

She also hinted that she may just be the next in line to get infected.

See Her Post Here: