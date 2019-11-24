Two Cultists Nabbed During Robbery After Gun Failed (Photo)

Two robbers and members of Aiye and Eiye cults were on Friday night arrested by the Operatives of Rapid Response Squad after a failed attempt to dispossess two occupants of a vehicle in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos State.

The suspects, Abbey Kolawole and Ikenna Eze, 40 and 30 respectively and Femi who is now at large, had accosted two occupants of a vehicle who were having a private discussion.

The occupants were reported to have locked and rolled up themselves in the car before the suspects got there.

According to Eze, Femi, the leader of the gang, flashed his gun and ordered the occupants to alight from the car but they refused.

According to Eze; “He shot into the air, and threatened to shoot the occupants. He was attempting to fire the second shot when the locally made double-barrel gun hooked.”

By this time, the residents of the area had emerged to check what was happening. The robbers fled in different directions and abandoned their gun.

While the leader of the gang escaped, both Kolawole and Eze were unlucky and were apprehended.

See Photo Here: