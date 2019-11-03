Two Fake SARS Operatives Nabbed In Lagos (Photo)

The police have arrested two persons and remanded them in prison for claiming to be operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, in Lagos.

The men have also been identified as Ikechukwu Victor and Emeka Ewuzien.

A statement issued by the spokesman of the Lagos Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, reads: “We arrested them on 29th October 2019 at about 10 AM.

“Operatives from Ifako Division led by the Divisional Police Officer, CSP Lasisi Iyunade, accosted the men dressed in black T-shirts with the inscription SARS boldly written along Julius Kadri Street, Ifako, Gbagada.

“They claimed to be SARS operatives, on their way to effect an arrest at the Bakare Daudu market. On further questioning, they claimed to be members of the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) from Victoria Island, Lagos.”

