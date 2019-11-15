Two Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Bank In Lagos(Video)

by Eyitemi Majeed
Gunmen
Gunmen

Falomo area of Ikoyi in Lagos state was thrown into pandemonium as daredevil robbers besieged the community on Thursday with no fewer than two people feared dead.

Among the casualties is a policeman stationed at the popular Zenith bank in the area who was killed during a scuffle with one of the robbers.

Also, a bike man was said to have been hit by a stray bullet during the melee.

Read Also: Armed Robbers Told Me To Sing After Robbing Me: Banky W

As at the time of this report, it remains unknown if the robbers gained entry into the bank or not.

Watch the video below:

 

Tags from the story
robbery attack
0

You may also like

Bomb Blasts: Nigeria Is At War —Senator Sani Salleh

Al-Mustapha Takes Message Of Peace And Unity To Jos, Seeks End To Plateau Killings

3 Of David Mark’s Witnesses Abscond From Tribunal

Agagu’s Burial Holds Today Despite Air Tragedy… Corpse Transported By Road To Home Town

Don’t Pay For Recruitment Into Regular Recruits Intake – Army Warns Applicants

Lagosians Get Free Bus Ride For April

Army General Indicted Over The Escape Of Boko Haram Suspects

Army General Indicted Over The Escape Of Boko Haram Suspects

TAN Proposes Trial In ICC For Perpetrators Of Election Violence

Photos: Trailer Falls From Bridge, Crushes Cars At Ojuelegba, Lagos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *