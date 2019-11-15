Two Feared Dead As Robbers Attack Bank In Lagos(Video)

Falomo area of Ikoyi in Lagos state was thrown into pandemonium as daredevil robbers besieged the community on Thursday with no fewer than two people feared dead.

Among the casualties is a policeman stationed at the popular Zenith bank in the area who was killed during a scuffle with one of the robbers.

Also, a bike man was said to have been hit by a stray bullet during the melee.

As at the time of this report, it remains unknown if the robbers gained entry into the bank or not.

