Two Police Officers Shot Dead In Bayelsa

by Verity Awala
Nigeria Police
Police

Two policemen were shot dead along the Otuogidi community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state on Tuesday.

According to reports, the riffles of the deceased officers were carted away by the suspects, stirring tension in the state, where the governorship election will hold on Saturday.

Read Also: Police Arrested For Supplying Tramadol To Boko Haram Insurgents

The murdered police officers were said to have been attacked at a checkpoint close to the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology in Ogbia.

One of them reportedly died on the spot, and the other died at a hospital he was taken to for medical attention.

This comes after Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police deployed 32,000 policemen for the election in the state.

Tags from the story
Bayelsa State College of Health Technology, murder, nigerian police, Otuogidi community
0

You may also like

Anambra CP Confirms Arrest Of Idemili North LG Electoral Official

Trouble in PDP

Police Arrest Member Of A 6-man Robbery Gang In Lagos

Boko Haram: Gov. Shettima Pleads With Fleeing Borno Elders To Return Home

Verification: Kaduna TUC Laments Delay In Payment Of Workers’ Salaries

Patience Jonathan congratulates Mrs Buhari, urges Nigerian women to support her

Boko Haram: We Are In A War Situation – Jang

Ex-Army Chief, Dambazau, Faults Use Of Military In Internal Security Operations

61 Suspected Cultists Paraded By Police In Asaba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *