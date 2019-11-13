Two Police Officers Shot Dead In Bayelsa

Two policemen were shot dead along the Otuogidi community in Ogbia local government area of Bayelsa state on Tuesday.

According to reports, the riffles of the deceased officers were carted away by the suspects, stirring tension in the state, where the governorship election will hold on Saturday.

Read Also: Police Arrested For Supplying Tramadol To Boko Haram Insurgents

The murdered police officers were said to have been attacked at a checkpoint close to the Bayelsa State College of Health Technology in Ogbia.

One of them reportedly died on the spot, and the other died at a hospital he was taken to for medical attention.

This comes after Mohammed Adamu, Inspector-General of Police deployed 32,000 policemen for the election in the state.