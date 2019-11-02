U17 World Cup: Nigeria Bow To Australia

Nigeria U-17 National team lost their first match of the FIFA Mundial showpiece in Brazil after falling 2-1 to Australia in their last group stage match.

Although, the defeat meant nothing as they had already secured passage to the round of 16 of the tournament after emerging group leaders.

They would now await the last group stage match to be concluded on Saturday, 2nd November, in order to determine their next opponents.

Read Also: Dele Alli rejected us, and now we have got Dele Bashiru; Nigerians Say After The Prodigy Inspired The Flying Eagles To Win

Their next match is expected to come up on Tuesday, November 5th.