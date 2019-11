The Nigerian U23 team finally got their first victory at the ongoing Nations Cup tournament holding in Egypt my defeating Zambia 3-1.

The Nigerians who are the defending champions of the competition started the campaign with a 1-0 loss to Cote D’Ivoire.

The U23 Eagles then started their second match of the campaign with intent and opened the scoring in the first half before defensive fragility allowed the Zambians back into the game.

The first half then finished 1-1 before the Nigerian team went on to take two quick lead in the second half to take the game to bed.