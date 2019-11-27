Uche Jumbo Teases Fans With Hot Gym Body Photo

Popular Nollywood actress, Uche Jombo has shared a teaser photo to all her fans and followers.

The actress who is not shy about sharing her amazing body features took to social media to share this photo.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared the photo and captioned it with what she felt as she told fans to be expectant.

READ ALSO – Uche Jumbo Goes Half Nude In Swimsuit (Photo)

Sharing the photo, she wrote: “Assume your plank position and keep calm…”

Recall the Nollywood star reacted to Genevieve’s Lionheart movie getting a nomination in 2020 Oscar award nomination by saying that she is pained with what she is seeing on social media.

See Photo Here: