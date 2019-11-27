UEFA Champions League: Jose Mourinho’s Tactical Switch Turns The Game On Its Head At Two Goals Down

by Eyitemi Majeed
Manchester United’s Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho gestures towards the public at the end of the UEFA Champions League group H football match Juventus vs Manchester United at the Allianz stadium in Turin

Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, is not new to tactical switch whenever games are not going according to plans and such was his action during Tottenham’s champions league clash with Olympiakos on Tuesday.

With the Spurs trailing by two goals, the controversial tactician made the 30th-minute substitution and his side began to grow in the game.

Just before the halftime break, the deficit was reduced and they began te second half in ascendency before going on to draw level shortly after the restart.

Read Also: Jose Mourinho Gets Tottenham Back To Winning Ways In Style

Not done with a share of the spoil, he ushered his side forward and they deservedly took the lead before going on to add one more before the final whistle.

The match then ended 4-2.

 

Tags from the story
Jose Mourinho, Olimpiakos, Tottenham
0

You may also like

Djokovic Says Wimbledon 2014 Triumph is So Special

Code of Conduct for Eagles Delayed Until After Qualifiers.

PHOTO: Balotelli getting a lap dance from his girlfriend

Amuneke: Under-17 World Cup Draw is a Welcome Development

PHOTOS: Check Out Obafemi Martins Hot Body As He Poses In Versace Speedo Pants

Messi Announces Return To Argentina’s National Team

Liverpool Coach Signs new deal

Man Utd to Assess Phil Jones’ Injury

Qatar 2022 World Cup Final Slated for December 18

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *