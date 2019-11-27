UEFA Champions League: Jose Mourinho’s Tactical Switch Turns The Game On Its Head At Two Goals Down

Portuguese manager, Jose Mourinho, is not new to tactical switch whenever games are not going according to plans and such was his action during Tottenham’s champions league clash with Olympiakos on Tuesday.

With the Spurs trailing by two goals, the controversial tactician made the 30th-minute substitution and his side began to grow in the game.

Just before the halftime break, the deficit was reduced and they began te second half in ascendency before going on to draw level shortly after the restart.

Not done with a share of the spoil, he ushered his side forward and they deservedly took the lead before going on to add one more before the final whistle.

The match then ended 4-2.